I really like writing about things that cause my readers to think.
Sometimes I write about controversial and/or new topics for that reason, but sometimes I just feel like certain ideas have been discussed, critiqued, and dissected until there’s no further interest in them. However, I realized today while praying over this column that one thing can never be examined too closely. No matter how many sermons have been preached on it, no matter how many conversations, humanity still gets it wrong. We are determined to believe that good people go to heaven when they die, and bad people go to hell.
Even at this distance, I see your theology is somewhat shaken. Could I possibly be saying that bad people go to heaven and good people go to hell? In a way, that’s exactly what I’m saying. But let me explain.
God created Adam and Eve in his own image. They were brilliant, healthy, and clothed with his sinless glory. He gave them dominion over the earth. Creating everything for their enjoyment, God only asked one thing — that they not eat of the Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil. We don’t know how long it took, but at some point Satan came into their paradise, tempting them to eat the forbidden fruit. Immediately, their disobedience drove a wedge between them and God. Later on, children were born to them with a death nature rather than the sinless perfection of Adam and Eve’s creation. Every child born since then has a sin nature, because DNA was fundamentally changed by their action.
That being the case, it’s impossible to overcome that innate flaw. A leopard can’t change its spots, and we can’t change our sin nature. Since man introduced sin into his bloodline, it would take a perfect man to bring back perfection. But God made provision for us. You see, he really wanted a family that could talk, laugh, and cry with him. It wasn’t possible for him to become sinful, so man had to become holy like him. It couldn’t be through good works, because works could never change man’s fundamental nature.
But God’s nature demanded justice. Psalm 89:14 states justice is one of the pillars upon which his kingdom is established. Sin demanded punishment, but God’s love found a way so mankind did not have to die for their sins.
He had covered man’s nakedness once, by slaying animals. The Bible states in Hebrews 9:22 and Leviticus 17:11: “Without the shedding of blood, there is no forgiveness of sins.” So God in his great mercy introduced animal sacrifice revealing to them his master plan. About 2,000 years ago, that plan walked on earth as Jesus, God’s only begotten son.
Jesus came as a virgin-born baby, grew to manhood in Israel, and never once sinned in thought or deed. He knew his mission and gave himself willingly to die so that the sins of all mankind would be punished once for all. He became our sin as he died on that Roman cross. But what is our part? We must first realize our need of a savior, and second, ask him to be that for us. It’s an individual decision. No one can make it for another person.
So multitudes of bad people have realized their sinful state, asked Jesus to save them, and now enjoy the wonders of heaven. But also many good people, relying on their own worthiness, went to hell because they never made Jesus lord of their lives.
The choice is yours; the time is now. Where will you spend eternity?
Linda House is a member of New Life Worship Center.
