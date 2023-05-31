Dearly beloved, in these last weeks, I have been exposed to a massive amount of new information about the days in which we live.
My head is spinning. As a person who is in God’s word constantly, I know one truth. The word of God is the one source of truth on this earth. The Judeo-Christian Bible is what I consider to be the living word of Jesus Christ the son of God. Jesus is creator with our father, Jehovah God, and his Holy Spirit.
I have heard ministers say our country is being dismantled. I believe that statement. However, I believe in a sovereign God who holds this world under his constant supervision. We do know the Bible teaches that Jesus Christ will come back to this earth and call to himself those who trust in his shed blood sacrifice as their atonement for sin.
My dear friends, all I can say is Jesus is coming sooner than we think. Our world is groaning in warfare. Battles are in action to gain money, power, authority, and dominion. There is a spiritual war in the heavens between light and darkness, life or death. But, my dear friends, no matter how ugly it all looks, almighty God is releasing a powerful revival move in the world. He is calling his children home to be with him in heaven for all eternity, where there is no pain, sorrow, grief, depression, or agony of any kind.
Heaven is a glorious place. No more tears there.
We are looking at the revising of old idolatry taking this world by storm. The Bible teaches deception will be the greatest threat to human kind in these troubled times. Every where deception will appear.
We have those who try to convince us opposite of things we have known to be true for centuries. Now we are being brainwashed to try to convince us white is black and dark is light. When everything inside of us shouts, "That is not the truth," or we shout, "That is not justice." But the public pressure is actually violent to deceive all who will hear. These are the troubled times Jesus told us about in Matthew 24. You may study this on your own.
Jesus told us, “Be of good cheer as I have overcome the world.” John 16:33 tells us to trust in Jesus Christ during such times as this. We must draw close to our God. Read his love letter to us every day. The Bible reveals the heart of God to us. Praise God for his faithfulness. Give him thanks in all things as this is the will of God for us, according to 1 Thessalonians 5:18.
When we come under the shelter of the blood of Jesus Christ, by our faith in his sacrifice for our offense before a holy God; then we are safe from all the deception around us. We must trust in Jesus the son of God who takes away the sins of this world.
John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that he gave his only son that whosoever believes in him, should not parish but have eternal life.”
My beloved friends, Jesus is the only way to an eternal heaven with God, who loves us. He gives us his joy. When we receive Jesus into our lives as our Lord, we then begin walking in the kingdom of God on earth. We can claim all Jesus left us in John 17 as he prayed to his abba father in heaven for us. He left us his joy, his love that God had given to him, and he asked his daddy, "Abba father, that we all may be one together with them, father, son and Holy Spirit."
Maranatha, oh Lord come.
Sharon Marie Mays is an author and Bible teacher.
