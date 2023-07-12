Dearly beloved readers, last month was a blessing to my life, as I traveled to the West Coast to visit and reunite with my family.
The Pacific Ocean is always a beautiful sight. I bonded with the sea early in my life, as I found sitting on a cliff close to my home allowed me to pray for hours only looking over the beautiful sea. No distractions, just sea water and the beautiful colors of sky and sea. When my late husband and I lived in Haifa Israel as missionaries again, I enjoyed the view of the Mediterranean Sea.
On this trip in June, I reunited with nieces and a nephew I had not seen in 55 years. It was a miracle trip for me, and to this day we are texting, sending pictures and blessings the lives of one another. Do we realize our God cares about families?
If there is one thing I have learned in the Cherokee reservation is the Native peoples care about families. I did not grow up knowing this kind of passion that I see today in the Cherokee people. I have learned many things by being friends with those raised Cherokee. I have learned to love the Cherokee values and beliefs that were unfamiliar to me.
Jesus, your word is clear in John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”
I believe this to be true. I know our God and Creator loves color and variety. Just look around at the plants, flowers, fish of the sea, and stars in the sky. When he made man, he created dark to light and loved each one passionately.
Beloved one, if you have not yet surrendered to the glorious God of this universe through his son Jesus the Christ – Hebrew name: Yeshua the Messiah – I wish to encourage you to pray this prayer: “Father God, I know you sent your son Jesus to this earth to die for my mistakes and offenses against a holy God in heaven. I know that Jesus is God come in the flesh, he is the written word of God, the Bible according to the gospel of John 1. Lord, I make you my God to follow and trust you to guide me by your love and grace for me. Your Holy Spirit, our comforter will help us on our journey. I want to be with you holy Father in eternal heaven, so help me to know you, love you, dedicate my life to your service. Jesus, we all need you. I do renounce the world agenda, the devil, and my fleshly desires to follow you, Jesus. Lord, today, I come to you. Thank you for you death burial and resurrection power to keep me until I come to be with you in my eternal home. Amen.”
Dearly beloved of God, if you prayed this prayer today with full honesty and desire to be God’s child, then you are born again from above, and you eternal home is in heaven. Study God’s word in the Bible to help you know who God is and how you are to follow his lead for you. As a born-again believer, all things will work for your good (Romans 8:28).
Brothers and sisters, we need Jesus who is all truth, light, holiness, justice, and righteous. He paid with his life’s blood for our eternal home. All we can do is received the blessing.
Maranatha, oh Lord, come.
Sharon Marie Mays is an author and Bible teacher.
