Beloved reader, “Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord” was declared on Palm Sunday in Jerusalem over 2,000 years ago.
The Son of God sacrificed his life for our salvation in Jerusalem for our eternal home in heaven (Mark 11:9-10).
Many people spread their garments along the road and some placed palm branches for Jesus to ride his donkey to the city of Jerusalem.
The people sang, “Hosanna, the king is coming! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Blessed is the coming of the kingdom of our father David! Hosanna in the highest!”
Dear friends, do we know this king? The one who is creator and lord of our earth and the universe. In Psalms 118, we read that our God’s love endures forever. We are told in the Holy Scriptures those who fear the Lord say his love endures forever. The Lord is with us, we are not to fear.
We read all the nations surround me, but in the name of the Lord, I will cut them down. I was pushed back to fall, but the Lord helped me. The Lord’s right hand lifted me high, he has done mighty things.
Beloved, our creator is pure love, but he has a nature of wrath for those who defile his truth. In scripture, we are told to seek the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all else will be given to you (Matthew 6:33). Our God will give us his salvation, healing, deliverance, protection, wisdom, and all that is holy and pure, which is of himself.
It is for us to seek him with our whole heart, mind, and soul. He wants intimacy with us as his family, more than we want him.
May the Lord bless you and keep you. The Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious unto you. The Lord lift up his countenance upon you and give you his peace. (Numbers 6:24-26).
Maranatha, oh Lord, come!
Sharon Marie Mays is an author and Bible teacher.
