Dearly beloved, we have much for which to be thankful.
The season of spring brings sunshine, flowers, and freedom to move about with out holding an umbrella every day. The air smells fresh and clean. Birds hopping about the trees are entertaining. Squirrels and rabbits are a welcome sight. I experienced joy when I saw the Canadian geese reappear in my neighborhood.
Today, I have a very special gift to share with you. Three weeks ago, I was told that an ultrasound test at the hospital revealed I had a mass in my neck that measured 2.1 centimeters in diameter. There were also some cysts on my parathyroid gland.
I asked my church and friends to pray with me. I even called a ministry to ask for prayer. It is my joy to share that after three weeks, I woke up the morning I was scheduled for a CT scan of my throat and parathyroid glands, as well as a gamma scan on my glands, and I could not feel the mass under my chin in my neck. I had been anointing the mass with oil and praying for it to be removed.
I did go to the hospital and had the scans. I told the nurses the mass was there yesterday, but today I couldn’t find it. My joy and gratitude to Jesus Christ, the anointed Son of God, had healed my body and removed the mass, and no cancer cells were detected in my body.
Do we really know our God? He truly is the great physician as the Bible describes. He is our healer. Nothing is too difficult for our God. I believe in living in divine health, as I believe that is what the will of God is for our lives as we live in harmony with his Holy Spirit to follow his will. Rejoice with me, beloved. Miracles change a person’s life. I am not the same.
Beloved, read Ephesians 6: 10-20. The Apostle Paul wrote to us that our Lord God wants us to walk in victory in this life. Let me share just a little of what he tells us.
Ephesians 6:10-12:“Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full armor of God so that you can take your stand against the devil’s (our adversary) schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against rulers against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world” (NIV).
Paul goes on to tell us God provided an armor for us. However, I must be honest. We must study the scriptures, not just read them. We must know Jesus, not just accept what we are told. Beloved, we need to know our Lord Jesus Christ. The armor is putting him on by our faith in his love and power in this universe. He loves us and has provided all we need, when we remain in him, dwell in him, and know him.
Personally, by faith, I put on this armor every day before leaving my property. Sometimes I begin reciting it as I drive away from my house or sometimes touch my body, beginning with my head and declare the helmet of salvation, the breastplate of righteousness, the girdle of truth, the shoes of peace, the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God, and the shield of faith.
The garment of praise and thanksgiving which surrounds us. You can take communion each morning, but know the power Jesus gave us in communion with him. Keep strong beloved.
The Bible tells us we win the final battle if we live our lives in Jesus Christ, who died for us and was raised from the dead to release his eternal glory on earth and through our personal lives. Maranatha, oh Lord, come.
Sharon Marie Mays is an author and Bible teacher.
