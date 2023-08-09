Some think they have received all they will ever get from God.
I know that because they told me. Let that sink in for a minute. The infinite, almighty, omnipotent God who created the ever-expanding universe we live in, as well as the microscopic world of the individual cell that is still being discovered, took a black, sinful heart, washed it in the crimson blood of Jesus and made a new creation.
But is that all he intended? What if a newborn baby could somehow communicate to his mother, “Thanks ever so much for the nine months in your womb, but I can handle it from here?” The poor mother and dad would be devastated. They had dreams of a baby. They wanted to teach him to walk and talk.
Dad had envisioned playing “catch” in the backyard, then Little League, or maybe first place in the science fair. Mom had put back some family heirlooms for when the little one got older, as well as family stories that would be passed down to other generations. She had lovingly laid aside some handmade blankets, and there were favorite toys waiting to be shared in a few years.
God daydreamed of our time with him before we were even conceived. He knew us and had a plan for our lives. He has a world of gifts waiting and can hardly contain his excitement. He has dreamed of us, laid out a plan for our best life, and imagined walking hand in hand with us as he did with Adam in the garden.
But you say you’ve got all of God that you’ll ever get. What that basically means is that you won’t go to hell when you die – fire insurance – but you’re saying no to the baptism of the Holy Spirit. You don’t want the power that changed Peter from a lying coward into a firebrand evangelist and miracle worker. You’d rather trust in your own ability than accept God’s provision for you. You’d rather accept what Big Pharma dreams up for medicine than receive God’s gifts of healing. You’d rather pray according to your limited knowledge of a situation than let God’s Spirit pray through you the perfect prayer.
That makes no sense to me. I realize many have been taught that spiritual gifts ceased in the past. They use only one verse to prove this doctrine, which radically departs from the rest of scripture.
In 1 Corinthians 13:8-10, it states, “Love never fails, but where there are prophecies, they will cease; where there are tongues, they will be stilled; where there is knowledge, it will pass away. For we know in part, and we prophesy in part, but when completeness comes, what is in part disappears.”
Since much of the Bible is prophecy still unfulfilled, prophecy hasn’t ceased. Knowledge certainly hasn’t ceased, so using this to deny tongues is poor hermeneutics indeed.
Even if that verse passed the tests for Biblical interpretation, no one knows exactly what Paul meant by “completeness.” Some believe it was when the 12 apostles died, but other apostles are named in scripture. Others believe completeness came when the canon of scripture was closed 300 years after Jesus’ ascension. I can’t help but wonder how that played out. If a believer was speaking a word of knowledge when the last person signed the Nicean Creed, did Holy Spirit depart from him, leaving the word unfinished?
No, Jesus is the same yesterday, today, and forever. He gave five gifts to the church: apostle, prophet, evangelist, pastor, and teacher. He is still doing that. And Holy Spirit still gives gifts today.
Linda House is a member of New Life Worship Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.