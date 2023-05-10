BDearly beloved, can you remember a time when God Almighty granted you a personal dream that came to pass in your life? A dream you waited a lifetime to experience?
In this past month, this is exactly what I have experienced. Such encounters will change a person forever.
I have begun attending a local church when a friend shared a social media video with me of this church, which was in revival mode. As the story was told to me, revival was going on the last month. I decided to attend that night after watching the video.
Beloved, God’s revival of restoring the presence of the Holy Spirit has come again in America and in the Cherokee reservation.
A move of God’s presence brought joy, healing, deliverance, and salvation. All of which are miracles from God Almighty. I am in joy to experience what I have read about for years, and was a partaker of in the late 1960s and ‘70s in California, when I received salvation.
All my life I have had a hunger for a deeper move of God. In our Lord’s prayer, Jesus said, “Your kingdom come on earth as it is in heaven” (Matthew 6:10).
In the church services I attended here in Tahlequah, people could smell a sweet fragrance around the altar in the front of the church.
Some saw a glory cloud in the church in one service. People came running to the altar to receive salvation and repent of their old life in this world.
One individual gave a testimony that he had been using tobacco since he was 5 years old, and he was not a young man. He said he was set free from tobacco and had not used it or wanted it the past seven days.
He shed tears of joy and was overcome by the Holy Spirit in the service.
Beloved, our world has become full of darkness above our heads, which filters down to us. Scripture talks of demon powers growing stronger in the last days before the coming of Jesus Christ.
They war against the Son of God and the saints of God. They war against the Jewish people who gave us the Son of God and the Holy Scriptures.
The ruler of darkness is a great deceiver in this world, and he thinks he can compete with God Almighty and over throw the creator of the universe.
He, beloved brothers and sisters, is the one who is deceived.
Jesus Christ will be victorious according to scripture and will protect those who are believers in him and are covered in his blood shed on the the cross, where he died for our sins.
The Holy Spirit is here to draw us close to God’s son and come under the shelter of his wings. He has given us the armor to remain strong against the enemies of Jesus Christ.
Read Isaiah 55 to comfort your hearts.
Isaiah 55:7: “Let the wicked forsake their ways an the unrighteous their thoughts. Let them turn to the Lord and he will have mercy on them, and to our God, for he will freely pardon.”
Isaiah 55:12: “You will go out in joy and be led forth in peace; the mountains and the hills will burst into song before you, and all the trees of the field will clap their hands.” Maranatha, oh Lord, come.
Sharon Marie Mays is an author and Bible teacher.
