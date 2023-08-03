Beloved, as I reflect on the years past and the places I have traveled on this earth, as well as my brief trip to heaven, I am a bit overwhelmed as to all the places my feet have walked.
The Cherokee Nation is nation No. 11, since I began traveling to the Middle East in 1980 with a group from a Bible college in California. Some stops were brief, such as airport stops in Amsterdam and Paris, France. However, when God calls, every place you set your foot, God is busy teaching his child his truths about his kingdom on earth.
Dear reader, were you aware there are different powers and principalities in every nation, and even each state of our union in America and the Native nations? If you are a listener, our God Jehovah will reveal to you the keys of King David of the Old Testament that lead us to the Savior of this world – Yeshua, the Jewish Messiah, who is Jesus Christ of Nazareth.
It has taken me all my years to realize God had his hand on my life since birth, as I was born into a family designated as one of five Jewish families in a small town in California. God prepares those he calls to be his witness to Jesus Christ on this earth. As a child, I saw the movie “The Robe” and cried that if this was real, I wanted the faith of these Christian martyrs. Only when I was 25 years old did I surrender my life to the King of Kings and Lord of Lords. After serving Jesus 55 years, I no longer put God in a box.
Beloved, our God is sovereign. He does what he does for his own glory and pleasure. His supernatural power is above all other idols of men, or any deceptive idol Satan can promote. I have discovered our God is pure love, and holy fire on this earth. Praise the God of the universe for his magnificent creation.
Thank him for his compassion and great love, even in the hard times. Romans 8:28: Please meditate on this scripture. When we are in intimate relationship with our God, all things will work for our good. Our God is able to turn every situation toward our favor, if we delight in him.
Maranatha, oh Lord, come.
Sharon Marie Mays is an author and Bible teacher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.