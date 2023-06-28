Everything rolled along at synagogue the same way it had happened for hundreds of years prior to Jesus’ public ministry.
Torah was read, prayers offered, and millions of thoughts jockeyed for position in brains from the youngest to the ancient. The people of Nazareth, Capernaum, and hundreds of other villages met on Sabbath to hear God’s word taught like their parents and their parents before them. They prayed and longed for Messiah to come and release them from the hand of Rome, a hand that required more and more tax money and was often brutal, even sadistic. So fasting and prayer went up regularly for relief.
Every once in a while, a local leader would arise long enough to raise hope in the Jewish breast, only to be snuffed out as quickly as it had appeared. The Roman legions did not take kindly to peasant rebellion, and they had authority and means to squelch even the most dedicated Zealots. So prayer and fasting continued at the temple in Jerusalem, as well as the smaller local synagogues.
Their prayers finally intersected with God’s timing and man’s obedience, and Jesus was born of a young virgin in Bethlehem. His particular circumstances fulfilled hundreds of prophecies, and he grew up under the radar in Nazareth after his parents had fled from murderous authorities.
After being compelled by Holy Spirit into the wilderness where he encountered Satan, Jesus began his earthly ministry by teaching in synagogues around the Sea of Galilee.
Back in Nazareth, Jesus was handed the scroll of the prophet Isaiah from which he read 61:1-2: “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has appointed me to preach the gospel to the poor; He has sent me to heal the broken-hearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to set at liberty those who are oppressed; to proclaim the acceptable year of the Lord.” Every eye was fixed on him as he handed the scroll back and said, “Today this scripture is fulfilled in your hearing.”
Jesus’ words caused no small stir, as everyone understood Isaiah’s prediction of a coming Messiah, but even though his gracious teaching throughout the area perfectly fit the prophet’s prediction, they were expecting a fighter — someone more like the rabble-rouser Barabbas who would lead an armed revolt against Roman soldiers. Because they expected a lion, they didn’t recognize the Lamb of God sent to take away their sins. Jesus wept over his people, saying, “O Jerusalem, Jerusalem, the one who kills the prophets and stones those who are sent unto her. How often I wanted to gather your children together, as a hen gathers her chicks under her wings, but you were not willing.”
They did not recognize the answer to prayer, and most completely missed their day of visitation.
What about us? We pray for awakening, but are we ready to receive it? When it shows up barefooted and unwashed, will we welcome it into our church? Will we offer our pew or complain of inconvenience? When our parking lot is full before we get there, will we help or hinder?
What if God’s big shaking of America happens this September? Is the church ready to receive the crowds? Will you open your home and teach a class of new believers? Do you have enough of God’s Word hidden in your heart that you could advise a new Christian, or would you have to call your pastor for help?
Linda House is a member of New Life Worship Center.
