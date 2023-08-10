TULSA – Sundance Head, acclaimed winner of “The Voice,” is set to bring his powerhouse performance for a free concert at Track 5 inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 9 p.m.
Discovered through his appearances on prominent shows, such as “American Idol” and “The Voice,” country music artist Sundance Head has achieved impressive feats in his career. Collaborating with ZZ Top and scoring three No. 1 songs on the Texas music charts are just two of those highlights. However, his most outstanding achievement is undoubtedly his latest album, “Stained Glass and Neon,” produced by the iconic Dean Dillon.
Head’s musical journey began at an early age, influenced by his father, Roy Head, and his late older brother’s diverse record collection. His wife, Misty, played a crucial role encouraging him to pursue his talent, where he went on to capture the hearts of America on national television. Meeting Dean Dillon turned out to be life changing, and with the creation of Dillon’s Wildcatter Records, they set out to produce an album that showcases Head’s exceptional vocal range and storytelling abilities. The album “Stained Glass and Neon” stands as a testament to their deep understanding of each other and the genuine artistry that flows through Sundance Head’s music.
For more information on Sundance Head, visit https://sundancehead.com/.
Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.