OKEMAH— The Woody Guthrie Coalition will celebrate the life and legacy of the iconic folk singer in his hometown this July.
Over 50 musicians, speakers, and panelists will descend on the town of Okemah July 12-16 for the 26th annual Woody Guthrie Folk Festival. This year’s attendees will congregate 111 years after the iconic folk singer’s birth on July 14, 1912.
The third and fourth generations of Guthrie songwriters, including Annie Guthrie, Cathy Guthrie, and Serena Guthrie, will perform alongside the festival’s trailblazing songwriters, emerging artists, and Oklahoma musicians. Folk Uke, John Fullbright, Mary Gauthier, Parker Millsap, Hubby Jenkins, Kyshona, Melissa Carper, and Willis Alan Ramsey are included in the 50-plus musical performances at this year’s festival.
Educational presentations and programs include "Finding and Using Your Songwriting Voice" and "Saved by a Song" with author and songwriter Mary Gauthier; "A Conversation Around Mental Health" with music photographer Chad Cochran; and "The Ultimate Sacrifice," a discussion and songs about the labor movement and unions with Tom Breiding.
This year will see the return of the children’s festival on Saturday, July 15 from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. in the Okemah City Park. The free event will feature activities for all ages including children’s stage performances, jewelry making, face painting, a giant water slide, and much more. The first 200 children in attendance will receive giveaways including complementary ukeleles, harmonicas, music lessons, and t-shirts.
A flash sale of tickets will occur April 28–May 6, with all tickets available May 7. Daytime performances on Thursday will be free with a $10 entry for that evening’s performances. Weekend passes will be $85 with single-day Friday and Saturday tickets available for $50. Reserved seating and parking will be available for all $250.
WoodyFest is made possible by the generous contributions of Friends of the Festival members and the Oklahoma Arts Council. Visit woodyfest.com, for more information including sponsorship, volunteer, and vendor opportunities.
