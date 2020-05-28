Supporters of Medicaid-expansion in Oklahoma are on their final day of a statewide “community check-in” that will cover 21 communities and 1,400 miles in just four days.
On Friday, May 29, at 8:30 a.m., Yes on 802 supporters and staff will be at the Cherokee Nation Outpatient Health Center, 19600 E. Ross St. in Tahlequah, to distribute information about the June 30 election, yard signs, and bumper stickers.
Supporters have uses the tour to check in with local grassroots advocates, thank essential health care workers, and discuss the local economic impact of the passage of State Question 802.
The Yes On 802 campaign worked over the summer and fall of 2019 gathering signatures to put Medicaid expansion on the ballot in 2020. After submitting a record-breaking number of signatures, Gov. Stitt placed State Question 802 on the June 30 primary ballot.
State Question 802 is supported by a coalition of Oklahoma nurses, doctors, patients, small business owners, nonprofit organizations, health care advocates, hospitals, public safety advocates, teachers, and Oklahoma families.
