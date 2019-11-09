Name and rank: Private First Class Zane Cutshaw
Branch of service: Army
Current location: Fort Campbell, Kentucky
Age: 21
Family: Parents, Lynn and Charla Cutshaw.
Education and-or specialty military training: Wyndotte High School Class of 2017; U.S. Army Infantry school.
If active service, current assignment: Fort Campbell.
Special memory from your time of service: Hanging out with the guys at my first duty station. My uncle, who was also Army, getting to pin my blue infantry cord on me at my Turning Blue Ceremony.
