Name and rank: Private First Class Zane Cutshaw

Branch of service: Army

Current location: Fort Campbell, Kentucky

Age: 21

Family: Parents, Lynn and Charla Cutshaw.

Education and-or specialty military training: Wyndotte High School Class of 2017; U.S. Army Infantry school.

If active service, current assignment: Fort Campbell.

Special memory from your time of service: Hanging out with the guys at my first duty station. My uncle, who was also Army, getting to pin my blue infantry cord on me at my Turning Blue Ceremony.

