In the April 6 edition of Daily Press, it was erroneously reported that Cherokee Principal Chief candidate Cara Cowan Watts received 63 individual contributions amounting to $795,988.22. Watts actually received 63 individual contributions amounting to $53,305.01 at the time of that report.
Correction
