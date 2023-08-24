Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between 110 and 115 degrees expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees expected. Warm overnight low temperatures around 80 degrees expected within urban areas. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Overnight low temperatures will remain warm, especially across urban areas, providing little to no heat stress relief. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. &&