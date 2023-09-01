The Keys Cougars opened their 2023 football season, on Sept. 1, at home against the Gore Pirates. The game didn’t go the way the Cougars wanted it to, with Gore heading home with a 30-7 victory.
“We just made too many mistakes,” Keys Coach Adam Haas said. “We gave up too many big plays on defense, and we didn’t make plays we should have on offense. We’re going to have to concentrate on turning that around.”
The Cougars did show some flashes of solid play, including the six-yard run for a touchdown in the second quarter by senior Austin Davis, and a huge fumble recovery by senior Aaron Murphy in the fourth.
Their 12-member senior class has a lot of experience, but two or three of them are out with injuries right now.
“We’re playing a lot of underclassmen,” Haas said, “including two or three freshmen.”
Placekicker Tanner Starr, who kicked the PAT (point-after-try) following Davis’ touchdown, is one of the freshmen Haas was referring to.
The Cougars will attempt to regroup during the week as they prepare for a short road trip to Stilwell, on Sept. 8. Gametime is 7 p.m.
