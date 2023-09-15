KIEFER — Keys football showed vast improvement on Sept. 15 against Kiefer, but could not stop the powerhouse Trojans, losing 62-14.
“Kiefer has a really good football team,” Keys Head Coach Adam Hass said. “What I really liked about tonight was our boys came out, and we fixed some things we did wrong the last couple of weeks.”
Kiefer got on the board late in the first quarter on a three-yard run. The successful two-point try gave the Trojans an 8-0 lead.
The Cougars went four-and-out, turning the ball over to Kiefer, who promptly threw a bomb to the end zone for six points. The two-point conversion pass gave the Trojans a 16-0 lead less than a minute into the second period.
Roughly four minutes later, the home team struck again. The Trojans intercepted Cash Trammel’s pass, and then Trojan running back Ryan Resler raced 35 yards to paydirt. The two-point run gave Kiefer a 24-0 advantage.
On the ensuing kickoff, Cougar Treveon Guthrie broke free for a 40-yard return to the KHS 45, where Trammel began leading the offense down the field.
Trammel had a 14-yard run, a seven-yard pass to Nathan Rogers, and a seven-yard scramble before the Cougars turned the ball over on downs.
Trojan quarterback Jaxon Worley wasted no time getting his team out of the hole, unleashing a 50-yard bomb to Resler to the KHS 27. A five-yard run and a two-point conversion gave Kiefer a commanding 32-0 lead at the 2:59 mark of the second half.
The Cougars went to work from their own 24. Trammel connected with Austin Davis for five, then kept the ball on the next three plays for 24 yards of gain.
Trammel passed to Guthrie for five yards, and Guthrie did the rest, turning up field for a 51-yard catch-and-carry, ending in the end zone for Keys’ first score of the night bringing the score to 32-7.
On Kiefer’s first play of their next possession, Trammel intercepted a Worley aerial, giving the Cougars yet another chance, but time expired in the half before they could capitalize.
Kiefer scored at the 5:32 mark of the third quarter, and again at the 2:54 mark to widen the gap to 46-7.
The Cougars began a methodical march downfield, starting at their own 19-yard line, eating up the rest of the third quarter clock and 1:51 of the fourth, putting together an 81-yard possession, capped by a 13-yard ramble to paydirt by Evan Harkrider. Starr kicked the extra point, giving the Cougars 14 points.
Kiefer scored a couple more times in the game, finishing with a 62-14 victory.
“I saw the boys grow tonight,” Hass said. “They learned a lot about the game of football tonight.”
Guthrie had more than 100 yards in kickoff returns, and close to 100 yards on receptions.
“Treveon was the man tonight,” Hass said. “And I saw a lot of growth with Cash [Trammel, Cougar’s quarterback] tonight as well. He made better decisions tonight.”
The Cougars return home next Friday, Sept. 22, as they host Roland as part of Homecoming festivities.
