The Tahlequah City Council, during a special meeting July 17, discussed a history of taxes imposed and their purpose, an ordinance outlawing the use of shopping carts outside of their designed areas, and renewing efforts to fix flooding issues on White Avenue.
Keith Baker, Ward 2 councilor, initiated the discussion to commence final planning and bidding process on a project that originally went out to bid in 2014 but was never completed.
“In 2011, we had purchased the storm water drainage [supplies]. The engineering plans were done in 2013, and it was bid out in 2014,” said Baker. “Here in 2023, it has never happened. We need to correct this problem for these people.”
The funds for the repairs to mitigate flooding issues would probably come from the streets and sidewalks fund, said Taylor Tannehill, city administrator. According to Tannehill, this would not affect any of the city’s budgets for current road repairs or expansions.
The final design plan from 2014 needs to be revisited, with adjustments made to go out to bid, and to determine if the pipes in stock would still work for the project, said Tannehill.
“I do think there are funds available in the streets and sidewalk fund, and depending on the amount when those bids come in, that’ll be your decision to award that contract,” said Tannehill.
The motion to direct staff to commence final planning and bidding process was approved.
As for an ordinance amending city code to outlaw the use of shopping carts outside of their designated use area, Ward 4 Councilor Josh Allen recommended no action be taken after comments from the public.
Katherine McCay testified that the verbiage in the ordinance was unclear, showing several photos of products that have wheels that could be construed as illegal.
“The wording of the way it was written is unforgivable,” said McCay. “Obviously you are targeting the people who are homeless, but also anything else that has wheels and a basket attached to it could be construed to be illegal with this ordinance, including children on bicycles with baskets.”
McCay shared a breakdown of expenses for a person hired by the city at $14 an hour, as was noted in one of the items on the consent agenda, and how little, after the cost of housing and transportation, that employee would have left to live on.
“There are two things the city needs to look at: rent control and mass transit,” said McCay. “If you allow developers to come in here and flip properties over and over, and don’t do something to stop it, it’s going to be rent inflation for anyone who is renting.”
Allen said the issue has to be considered from all angles, including the impact on businesses. One solution proposed was to provide foldable shopping carts for those who are found using one of the carts from a business. The police have also made a stronger presence in the parks, said Allen, and that seems to have made a big difference.
“I still agree absolutely that as a city, we should not condone theft from a private entity to solve an issue, but at the same time, I don’t want to create a problem for some of our people experiencing homelessness until we have a plan in place to meet those needs,” he said.
The Tahlequah Resource Outreach Team meets every second Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at the Armory. Allen encouraged everyone to attend and be a part of the solutions.
An ordinance written by John Hammons, city attorney, outlined the history of the city’s taxes. The purpose of the ordinance was to update city code regarding sales tax, use tax, excise tax, and purpose of revenues.
In Hammons’ absence, Tannehill spoke on the reasoning behind the ordinance.
“What the city has done is identified all of our active taxes that we have on our current rolls and provided a true reflection of what taxes we have active in the city and where those taxes would go toward – for example, the street and sidewalks fund,” said Tannehill.
The historical data was from 1974 to 2019, when the citizens approved the streets and sidewalks fund. This item was for discussion only on first reading, and will be approved or denied in the next meeting.
The council went into executive session regarding the Fraternal Order of Police contract.
No comments or decisions were announced once they returned.
What’s next
If no special meetings are called, the next regular council meeting will be held Aug. 7, 5:30 p.m.
