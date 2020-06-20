County Commissioner District 2 Bios
Mike Brown
Party affiliation: Democratic
Current occupation: County Commissioner District 2
Education: High School, Drafting Design Electronics
Special training, experience or certifications: State Representative, 2004-2016; Small business owner, 1979.
Memberships, organizations, awards and honors: Currently Chair of Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma Legislative Committee; Minority Budget, Oklahoma House of Representatives; Vice Chair of Government Modernization, Oklahoma House of Representatives; Vice Chair of Tourism and Recreation Committee, Oklahoma House of Representatives; Ranking member on Appropriations and Budget Committee.
Family information: Wife, Tammy; daughter, Brandi Adair; son, Dustin Brown; nine grandkids and one great-grandchild.
Reason for seeking office: Continue improving Cherokee County, specifically District 2.
Chris Jenkins
Party affiliation: Democrat
Current occupation: Heavy Equipment Operator/Truck Driver
Education: Attended Connors State College.
Special training, experience or certifications: 16 years of experience operating a Road Grader for District #2; CDL Truck Driver.
Family information: Wife, Kacee Jenkins; children, Weston Jenkins, 10, Colton Jenkins, 5, Jase Jenkins, 1; parents, Mike and Valarie Jenkins.
Reason for seeking office: I worked for District #2 for 19 years (2000-2020) and it's always been a passion of mine to serve my community and to ensure safety and positive growth.
