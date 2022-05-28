The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on May 26 that there has been an increase of 1,845 COVID-19 cases in the state within the last week.
As of May 21, the state reported there were 38 cases in Cherokee County, an increase of 12 from the previous week. There were seven cases in Cherokee County reported on April 23.
Thursdayâ€™s provisional death count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for Health Statistics was 16,090. The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases was 264. Oklahoma has listed 1,048,017 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic. There are currently 3,437 active cases.
The OSDH reported as of May 24, that 71.5 percent of Cherokee County has received at least one dose of the vaccine and 51.8 percent have been fully vaccinated.
The total doses administered in Oklahoma as of May 24 are 5,978,563 and 860,665 booster vaccines have been administered and according to the OSDH weekly summary for May 15-21, at least 1,891,137, or 50.7 percent, of Oklahomans are fully vaccinated.
As of May 23, within the last 30 days in Oklahoma, there have been 22 non-vaccinated hospital admissions; the highest being in the 50-64 age category; 68 fully vaccinated; the highest being in the 65 and older category; and three partially vaccinated from the 65 and older category.
The Associated Press Health and Science Department reported on May 26 that the coronavirus mutant that is now dominant in the United States is a member of the omicron family. Because it combines properties of both omicron and delta, scientists say it spreads faster than its omicron predecessors, is adept at escaping immunity and might possibly cause more serious disease.
