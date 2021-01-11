As of the Monday, Jan. 11, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 335,247 reported cases of COVID-19 in the state. Of these, 289,309 have recovered; and 43,163 are active. A total of 2,775 deaths have been reported in the state, including 14 added on Monday.
The 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported in Oklahoma is 4,068.
Cherokee County is listed as having a total of 4,171 positive cases. Of these, 20 have died; 3,460 have recovered; and 691 are active.
The total cumulative hospitalizations in the state has been 18,885. Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
