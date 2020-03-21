You don’t have to scroll very far through social media to find a funny or sarcastic meme about the challenges of parents working from home and trying to keep kids entertained/educated/fed/healthy.
BREATHE.
We just started this crazy new normal and we want to remind you that COVID-19 is a disruption to your regularly scheduled programming. Give yourself some grace when trying to decide what will work best for you and your family. While we can’t promise to get you through math homework, we have compiled this short list of ways to make the time at home with your kids keep you sane, and your kids healthy and engaged.
Go Outside. Fresh air and activity is 100% okay, as long as you continue to be mindful of your surroundings and observe social distancing guidance. In fact our state parks are open and ready for you and your family to take a hike this weekend!
Flex Your Normal Rules. This is not the time to draw a line in the sand about an extra 20 minutes of screen time so you can finish that conference call or get that email out to your team. Cut yourself, and your kids, some slack. Be realistic about what rules you want to hold firm, and which ones you are willing to give on, and remember – chances are they’d prefer to be at school too.
Create New Routines. How many times have you silently wished that soccer practice was cancelled or math homework wasn’t required so you could simply sit down and enjoy a meal together? Now is your chance to create new routines. Like having dinner. At the same time. Together. Is there a chance to view this “disruption” as an opportunity to schedule time in your day-to-day to connect as a family?
Being a parent is a stressful job under normal circumstances, and these are extraordinary ones. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, reach out for help. We have mental health resources at the ready, all you need to do is pick up the phone and give us a call, 1-800-985-5990, we’re here to help.
