As of the Friday, Oct. 2, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 89,559 reported cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Of those, 75,753 have recovered, 1,044 have died, and 12,762 are active.
In Cherokee County, 1,148 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported. Of these, 933 have recovered and eight have died. The county has 207 active cases.
Due to improvements in testing availability and reporting of lab results, OSDH is now calculating the alert system by date the result was reported rather than date of symptom onset, as previously done. This improves transparency, as the calculations can be performed with publicly available data.
The COVID-19 Alert map will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11 a.m. As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
This week, six counties moved from the "orange" risk phase to "yellow," and nine new counties moved to "orange." OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19. The total cumulative hospitalizations in the state has been 6,569, with 623 currently admitted.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
