As of the Wednesday, Sept. 9, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 65,929 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
Nine additional deaths have been identified since the last report, bringing the total to 863 deaths in the state.
The total number of cumulative hospitalizations is 5,253, with 462 currently admitted. The state currently has 9,661 active COVID-19 cases, with Cherokee County reporting 196 of those cases.
The county has had a total of 802 confirmed cases, with seven deaths, and 599 recoveries.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
