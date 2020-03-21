The American Heart Association is advising residents with coronary heart disease or hypertension to take extra precautions because it appears they are more likely than others to develop severe symptoms if they are infected by the new coronavirus.
Data published last month from China indicates that cardiovascular disease and hypertension were associated with an increased COVID-19 fatality rate — 10.5% and 6%, respectively. Among patients who died from COVID-19, substantial cardiac damage was observed, the heart association said, and people who have survived a stroke may also face a higher risk of complications.
"We do not yet understand why patients with cardiovascular disease are at a greater risk for complications from COVID-19," said Mozow Zuidema, a physician with the Missouri Heart Center and Boone Hospital in Columbia. "...We just know that it's pretty aggressive in certain patient populations (and) we're working on finding out more about how and why."
The organization urges those with heart disease and related risk factors to stay home to limit their risk of contracting the virus.
Zuidema also recommends the same guidance given to everyone — practice social distancing, wash your hands and cover your mouth. If you develop a fever, a cough or any other symptoms, contact a health care provider to determine your next steps.
