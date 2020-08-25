According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Cherokee County has had four deaths due to COVID-19. The most recent one reported was a male in the 65 or older age group.
The county has a had a total of 589 confirmed positive cases, with 450 of those listed as recovered. Currently, there are 135 active cases in Cherokee County.
As of the Tuesday, Aug. 25, OSDH advisory, there are 54,172 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. There have been a total of 744 deaths, with 14 of them reported Tuesday.
The number of total cumulative hospitalizations in Oklahoma is 4,527, with 553 of those currently hospitalized.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
