As of the Sept. 23 Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 80,161 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. That is an increase of 1,089 over the previous report.
Currently, there are 12,412 known active cases, and 66,779 recovered cases reported in Oklahoma.
Eight additional deaths have been identified to report since the previous day, including that of a Cherokee County male in the 65 or older age group. The county has had eight reported deaths, and the state has a total of 970 deaths.
Cherokee County has reported 1,042 positive cases of COVID-19 since March, with 791 recoveries. Currently, there are 243 known active cases in the county.
The total cumulative hospitalizations in the state is 6,057, with 612 patients currently admitted.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
