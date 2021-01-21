As of the Thursday, Jan. 21, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 363,046 cases of COVID-19 reported in the state. Of these, 32,771 are active; and 327,135 have recovered.
There have been 3,140 deaths reported in the state, with 55 additional deaths identified to report Thursday, including one Cherokee County female in the 50-64 age group.
Cherokee County is listed as having a total of 4,792 cases. Of these, 27 have died; 564 are active; and 4,201 have recovered.
Thursday's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported in the state was 2,649.
The state's total cumulative hospitalizations is 20,505. Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
