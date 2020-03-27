A group of Tahlequah community members gathered in their vehicles Friday, March 27, so they could caravan through town.
With horns honking and arms waving, the group drove past essential businesses still open during the lockdown due to COVID-19.
The appreciation parade featured signs saying "Thank you" and "You're our hero." It made sure to drive by small businesses, the hospitals, Tahlequah Daily Press, county offices and other locations.
Organized on social media, the group may meet again - while practicing social distancing.
