As of the Monday, Aug. 3, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 38,602 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. This is an increase of 1 percent over the previous report.
One additional death was identified in the past 24 hours. There have been 551 total deaths due to COVID-19 in the state.
The number of recovered cases in the state is 31,165 That is an increase of 1.2 percent from the previous OSDH report.
Cherokee County has seen a rise in cases, with the current total number of positive cases being 351. Of those, 194 are recovered, including one death.
Of the 3,275 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Oklahoma, 628 are currently in the hospital.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
