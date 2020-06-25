A 11,948 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the June 25 Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory. That is an increase of 438 cases from the previous day.
Three additional deaths were reported; none of them occurred in the past 24 hours. There have been 375 total deaths in the state.
Cherokee County saw a rise by two positive cases in the past 24 hours, for a total of 70 in the county.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit this page for updated dates and locations.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.