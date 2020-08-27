As of the Aug. 27 Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 55,550 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, with an increase of 712 cases reported since the previous day.
A total of 778 coronavirus-related deaths have occured in the state, with 15 reported since Aug. 26. The total cumulative hospitalizations in the state has been 4,673, with 552 patients currently admitted. The number of recovered patients is 47,186.
To date, Cherokee County has had 620 reported positive COVID-19 cases since March. Five people have died, and 473 have recovered. Currently, there are 142 active cases in Cherokee County.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
