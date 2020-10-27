As of the Tuesday, Oct. 27, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 118,409 reported cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. This is an increase of 1,010 cases since the previous advisory.
Of the total cases in Oklahoma, 101,656 have recovered, and 15,480 are active.
A total of 1,273 deaths have been recorded in the state, with 22 additional deaths identified to report since the previous day.
Cherokee County is listed as having 1,388 total positive cases. Of those, eight have died, 181 are active, and 1,199 have recovered.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
