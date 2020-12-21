As of the Monday, Dec. 21, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been a total of 263,434 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Of these, 224,672 have recovered; and 36,544 are active. A total of 2,218 deaths have been reported in the state, including six more on Monday's report.
The 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported in the state is 3,381.
Cherokee County is listed as having a total of 3,327 cases. Of these, 15 have died; 2,579 have recovered; and 733 active cases.
The total cumulative hospitalizations in the state has been 15,358. Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
