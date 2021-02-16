As of the Tuesday, Feb. 16, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 414,780 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Oklahoma. Of these, 391,156 have recovered; and 19,563 are active. A total of 4,061 deaths have been reported in the state, including 20 added Tuesday.
Tuesday's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported in Oklahoma is 1,245.
Cherokee County is listed as having a total of 5,335 cases. Of these, 4,962 have recovered; 334 are active; and 39 have died.
Residents can register online to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
