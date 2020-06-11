The number of positive COVID-19 cases rose by 146 from the previous day, according to he June 11 Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory. There are 7,626 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
Two more positive cases were reported in Cherokee County, for a total of 39. The county has had a total of one death and 28 recovered.
Two additional deaths were reported, with none occurred in the past 24 hours; all died between June 1-9. There have been a total of 357 deaths in the state.
The number of recovered cases rose by 97, for a total of 6,263 in the state.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov/testing-sites for updated dates and locations.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
