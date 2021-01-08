As of the Friday, Jan. 8, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 320,586 cases of COVID-19 reported in the state. Of these, 280,430 have recovered; and 37,453 are active. A total of 2,703 deaths have been reported in the state, including 31 added to Friday's advisory.
The 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 3,504.
The total cumulative hospitalizations has been 18,418. Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report published evenings Monday through Friday.
Cherokee County was listed Friday as having a total of 4,093 positive cases. Of these, 20 have died; 3,430 have recovered; and 643 are active.
This week, 76 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" and one county in the "yellow" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. The COVID-19 Risk Level System will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11 a.m. As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.