As of the Sept. 1 Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 59,399 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Of those, 8,601 are active, and 49,989 have recovered.
Nine additional deaths were reported Tuesday, putting the state COVID-19 death toll at 809. Cherokee County has reported seven deaths.
The total of positive cases reported in the county is 686, with 522 of those recovered. That means there are 157 active cases in Cherokee County.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.