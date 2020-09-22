With an increase of 1,164 cases since the previous advisory, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Tuesday, Sept. 22, there have been 79,072 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Fourteen additional deaths were identified to report, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 962.
The total cumulative hospitalizations in the state has been 5,996, with 628 patients currently admitted.
With 65,482 recovered cases, Oklahoma has 12,628 active ones.
Cherokee County is listed as having 1,025 confirmed cases, with seven deaths and 769 recovered. The number of active cases in the county is 249.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
