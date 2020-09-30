As of the Wednesday, Sept. 30, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 87,199 cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma. Of these, 73,200 have recovered, and 13,068 are active. The state saw an increase of 980 positive cases since the previous advisory.
There have been a total of 1,031 deaths in the state, with 13 more listed since the previous advisory.
Cherokee County is listed as having 1,105 total positive COVID-19 cases, with 897 recovered and eight deaths. Based on those numbers, there are 200 active cases in the county.
The total cumulative hospitalizations is 6,449, with 628 patients currently admitted.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
