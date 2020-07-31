The COVID-19 Alert map is updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11 a.m. This week, there are 17 additional counties in the “orange” risk zone, which means there have been more than 14.39 daily cases per 100,000 population. Cherokee County and many surrounding counties are in the orange risk zone. This moderate orange risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
As of the July 31 Oklahoma Department of Health advisory, there are 36,487 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. That is an increase of 747 cases from the previous day.
Cherokee County has had a total of 301 positive COVID-19 test cases, with one death, and 186 recovered.
Five additional Oklahoma deaths were identified to report, with three of them identified in the past 24 hours. There are 541 total deaths in the state.
The number of recovered cases in thee estate rose by 2.7 percent over night and is at 29,187.
OSDH continues to monitor the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19. The total cumulative hospitalizations in the state is 3,162, with 621 of those currently hospitalized.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
