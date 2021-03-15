As of the Monday, March 15, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 432,793 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Oklahoma. Of those, the OSDH reports that there are 11,865 active cases; and 416,227 people have recovered.
Monday's Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics was 7,486.
Monday's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported was 519.
Cherokee County was listed as having a total of 5,500 positive cases. Of these, 44 residents have died; 249 cases are active; and 5,207 have recovered.
In the state, 1,159,199 total doses of vaccine have been administered, with 413,702 series complete.
Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org for other opportunities.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
