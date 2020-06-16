As of the June 16 State Department of Health advisory, there are 8,645 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
Cherokee County is listed with 50 positive cases, one death, and 32 recovered.
Four additional deaths in the state were reported, with none occurring in the past 24 hours; all died between June 7-14. There are 363 total deaths in the state.
The number of cases listed as recovered is 6,765, which is an increase of 137 since June 15.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/testing-sites for updated dates and locations.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
