Oklahoma has had 54,838 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Aug. 26 Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory. Of those, 46,414 are recovered and 7,661 are active.
A total of 763 deaths have been reported in the state, with 19 identified since the previous advisory. One of the new ones was a Cherokee County female in the 36-49 age group. Cherokee County is now listed as having five deaths, and 597 total cases with 461 recoveries. That means there are 131 active cases in Cherokee County.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.