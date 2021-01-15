As of the Friday, Jan. 15, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 348,044 cases of COVID-19 reported in the state. Of these, 306,874 have recovered; and 38,245 are active.
A total of 2,925 deaths have been reported in the state, including 43 deaths added Friday. One of the new deaths reported was a Cherokee County female in the 65 or older age group.
The 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported in Oklahoma is 3,923.
Cherokee County is listed as having reported 4,487 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 24 have died; 3,744 have recovered; and 719 are active.
The total cumulative hospitalizations in the state has been 19,616. Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
This week, 77 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. The COVID-19 Risk Level System will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11 a.m. As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
