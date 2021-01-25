As of the Monday, Jan. 25, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 374,853 cases of COVID-19 reported in the state. Of these, 32,546 are active; and 339,014 have recovered. A total of 3,293 deaths have been recorded, including 14 reported Monday.
The 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported in the state is 2,577.
Cherokee County is listed as having 4,893 reported cases. Of these, 29 have died; 512 are active; and 4,352 have recovered.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.