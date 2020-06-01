Oklahoma State Department of Health announced in the June 1 advisory that there are 6,573 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Cherokee County has had 29 positive cases.
The number of confirmed cases for the week of May 22-28 grew by 590.
There are 334 total deaths in the state, with no additional deaths reported Monday.
The OSDH announced Monday that its COVID-19 data tracker, located at coronavirus.health.ok.gov, will continue reporting active and recovered COVID-19 cases by county only, as permitted by state law, and the agency will no longer be able to publish COVID-19 data by city, zip code, or by long-term care and nursing home facility due to the State’s Catastrophic Emergency Declaration expiring on May 31.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/testing-sites for updated dates and locations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.