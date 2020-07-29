The Cherokee Nation is temporarily closing the Tahlequah Child Development Center as of today – Wednesday, July 29 – after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The CDC, operated by the Cherokee Nation, has up to 50 children enrolled, with about 25 children attending daily.
Parents are being notified of the closing and those thought to have potential risk of exposure are being put into contact with the Cherokee Nation’s Public Health Team.
“It is absolutely imperative that employees wear a mask and use safe hygiene practices at all times in our work sites, especially those who work with our vulnerable populations, including children. COVID cases are on the rise in our communities and we must all be aware and vigilant at all times to protect against this spread,” said Todd Enlow, Chief of Staff. “We are now taking immediate steps to close the center for one week to thoroughly clean classrooms and take all necessary safety precautions.”
The CDC will be closed until Friday, Aug. 7. If families have questions they should call the Cherokee Nation public health epi team at 539-234-4030.
