As of the Friday, Aug. 7, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there are 42,255 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, with 6,654 of those currently active. There have been 600 total deaths in the state and 35,001 recovered cases. Of the 3,555 total hospitalizations, 561 patients are currently hospitalized.
Cherokee County is listed as having a total of 398 positive case, with two deaths and 260 recovered. Currently, there are 136 active COVID-19 cases in the county, with 17 of those are listed in Hulbert and 96 are in Tahlequah.
This week, there are nine fewer counties in the “orange” risk zone, as the Oklahoma State Department of Health continues to monitor the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19. The COVID-19 Alert map will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11 a.m. As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
