As of the Aug. 24 Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 53,522 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Of those, 8,132 are active cases, and 44,660 have recovered.
Cherokee County is listed as having a total of 588 positive cases, with three deaths and 439 recovered. That means 146 cases are currently active.
Of the 4,431 cumulative hospitalizations in the state, 578 patients are in the hospital.
A total of 730 deaths due to COVID-19 are reported by OSDH, with four more on Monday's advisory.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.